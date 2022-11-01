Would you let Synyster Gates tattoo you after he's taken a drink? These Avenged Sevenfold fans did

Does this mucking about mean the band have finished their long-awaited new album?

Synyster Gates tattoos an Avenged Sevenfold fan
(Image credit: @GuitarsinAZ | Twitter)

Avenged Sevenfold have been in the studio working on their follow-up to 2016 album The Stage. During the summer, they released a statement  which suggested that they're putting the finishing touches to their eighth full-length release.

They must have finished the album, surely, because what band would throw a horror-themed party for their fans, sink a load of booze and start tattooing their fans as though their skin was like a doodling pad?

We're looking at you, Synyster Gates. 

As part of a Death Bats club get together, the band met with fans in California's Huntington Beach on October 29. Once the booze began to flow, the A7X guitarist kicked off a side hustle in tattooing willing fans.

Step forward one brave Avenged fan, who gave Gates permission to tattoo him ahead of the party. 

"Texted weeks ago saying I wanted him to tattoo me," he tweeted. "Whatever he wanted, wherever. My name is Alex Cain He tattooed 'Awex Came' on my knuckles."

Frontman M. Shadows, however, seemed to take the whole experience a little more seriously, sitting down to ply his craft and wearing sterile gloves – a must in any tattoo shop. 

Check out the duo's permanent handiwork in the photos and video clip below. 

In other Avenged news, their bandmates – Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman – recently reconvened to pay tribute to the Misfits for the second time with a cover of Last Caress, taken from the New Jersey horror punks 1980 EP Beware.

The trio recorded a cover of Hybrid Moments in October 2021. 

