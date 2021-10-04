Listen to Avenged Sevenfold's spooky cover of Misfits’ Hybrid Moments, just in time for Halloween

As we enter the darkest quarter of the year, three members of Avenged Sevenfold have marked the beginning of spooky season with a cover of Misfits' 1996 track Hybrid Moments.

Releasing the cover onto their YouTube channel on October 1, the trio – made up of guitarist Zacky Vengeance, bassist Johnny Christ and drummer Brooks Wackerman – pay tribute to the punk legends by incorporating corpse paint on their faces inspired by Misfits' mascot The Crimson Ghost, and a Misfits flag hung up behind them during the performance.

Weirdly, in this video, Avenged Sevenfold don't actually sound anything like well, Avenged Sevenfold. Binning their theatrical riffs and intricate guitar work, the band – minus frontman M. Shadows and guitarist Synyster Gates – go for more of a stripped-back approach, leaning more closely to the style of the original track, rather than their own trademark sound.

"We wanted to have a little fun with you to kick off the Halloween season,” explains Vengeance. "Brooks wanted to do a Misfits song. I wanted to paint my face like Kiss and call ourselves the KISSFits and Johnny wanted to drink and walk around town dressed like a skeleton. I forgot to paint my face like Kiss.

“We still kept it punk rock and spooky for ya! Enjoy!!”

Listen to the cover below: