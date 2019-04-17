World Guitar Day is back for 2019

World Guitar Day will return later this year for a 24-hour celebration of all things electric and acoustic.

On Saturday, September 21, the global guitar playing community will come together for a day packed with guitar-related activities – so mark it in your diary now to avoid disappointment.

Guitarists of all ages and abilities will have access to exclusive interviews, live Q&A sessions, blogs featuring a raft of celebrities and free guitar lessons. More established guitarists will also have the opportunity to improve their techniques and songwriting through expert tips and tutorials.

The Guitarist Of The Year competition will also get under way on the day – a contest searching for the best bassists, guitarists – both electric and acoustic – and young players.

Finalists will shred it out live on stage at the UK Guitar Show in London. Full details, including how to enter, plus announcements of star judges, prizes and sponsors will be revealed in the near future.

You'll also be able to get involved by using the hashtag #WorldGuitarDay across social media to show off your favourite instruments, tell us how you got into guitar and what inspires you to play.

World Guitar Day will be hosted by Louder, Classic Rock, Metal Hammer, Prog, MusicRadar, Guitarist, Total Guitar, Guitar Techniques, Bass Magazine, Bass Player, Guitar Player and Guitar World.