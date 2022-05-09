Woman gives birth at Metallica show in Brazil

In what will surely be the most unexpected and wholesome heavy metal story we hear this week, it's emerged that a woman gave birth at a Metallica concert in Curitiba, Brazil on Saturday night.

As told on Instagram in posts that were shared by the band, Metallica fan Joice M Figueiró was 39 weeks pregnant when she attended the show at the Estádio Couto Pereira, before going into labour during the set.

Despite medics arriving on the scene and attempting to take Joice to a local hospital by ambulance, the baby was ready to arrive and had to be delivered at the venue as Metallica were still wrapping up their show. Thankfully, a beautiful baby boy was born safely, in Joice's own words, "to the sound of Enter Sandman", noting that her son Luan "came to the world on 07/05/2022 at 23:15, shaking all the metal structures."

"Every show I go to, something has to happen, but this time I think I've outdone myself," Joice joked, later acknowledging in two Instagram stories that her experience had gone viral and adding that she was "great physically and trying to understand how this happened."

"He was born right there, in Couto Pereira, to the sound of Metallica," she noted via a story. "Everyone was surprised at what is happening."

Metallica are currently in the midst of the latest leg of their Worldwired world tour, which will take them to two more dates in Brazil before swinging around the United States and Europe across the majority of the summer. Somehow, though, we think this show in particular will last long in the memory for them. Congratulations to Joice and her famileeeeeeh!