This footage of Evanescence’s Amy Lee singing with Within Temptation is a modern metal clash of the titans

Within Temptation have released footage of the symphonic metal stars playing The Reckoning with Amy Lee of Evanescence.

The clip is taken from the Dutch band’s upcoming live album Worlds Collide Tour, Live In Amsterdam, out via Force Music Recordings on June 21.

The performance was recorded at the Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam on November 29, 2022, where Within Temptation co-headlined with Evanescence as part of the two bands’ Worlds Collide tour.

Watch the clip below.

Within Temptation released their latest album, Bleed Out, in October and put out a standalone single called A Fool’s Parade, featuring Ukrainian producer Alex Yarmak, last month.

The band will tour Europe to promote Bleed Out later this year. See the dates and get tickets below.

Last month, Evanescence announced a co-headlining tour of North America with Halestorm to take place in October. Get tickets via the band’s website.

Lee recently denied rumours that she was replacing the late Chester Bennington as part of a reunion of nu metal icons Linkin Park.

“No, it’s not true,” she said. “But that’s awesome. They should ask me about that. I don’t have a ton of free time, but I might do it part time.”

Linkin Park are reportedly reuniting for a world tour with a female singer in 2025.

Sep 21: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Sep 22: Groningen Oosterpoort, Netherlands

Oct 04: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Oct 05: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Oct 06: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Oct 08: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Oct 09: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Oct 11: Helsinki Ice Hall, Finland

Oct 12: Tallinn Unibet Arena Blackbox, Estonia

Oct 14: Berlin UFO, Germany

Oct 15: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Oct 16: Leipzig Haus Auensee, Germany

Oct 18: Budapest Barba Negra, Hungary

Oct 19: Munich Zenith, Germany

Oct 21: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 23: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Oct 24: Prague Sportovni Hala Fortuna, Czechia

Oct 25: Łódź Atlas Arena, Poland

Oct 27: Copenhagen Falkoner Salen, Denmark

Nov 15: Cardiff Utilita Arena, UK

Nov 16: London Wembley Arena, UK

Nov 18: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Nov 19: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Nov 21: Paris Adidas Arena, UK

Nov 23: Barcelona Palau Sant Jordi, Spain

Nov 24: Madrid Palacio Vistalegre, Spain

Nov 25: Lisbon Sala Tejo – Meo Arena, Portugal

Nov 26: Lisbon Sala Tejo – Meo Arena, Portugal

Nov 28: Toulouse Zenith, France

Nov 29: Grenoble Summum, France

Dec 01: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Dec 02: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

Dec 03: Stuttgart Porsche-Arena, Germany

Dec 05: Luxembourg City Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 06: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Get tickets.