Wire share Burning Bridges promo

Wire have issued a promo for their track Burning Bridges.

It’s lifted from their new self-titled album, the 14th of their career which was released this week via Pinkflag. Classic Rock described the follow-up to 2013’s Change Becomes Us as a “direct, delicious assortment” of tracks.

The shoot was directed by Xaviers’ Kenichi Iwasa who has previously worked with Deerhoof and Bo Ningen.

Colin Newman, Graham Lewis, Robert Grey and Matthew Simms previously released streams of Split Your Sides and Joust & Jostle. They’re currently on tour across the UK, which includes their five Drill festival appearances in London:

Apr 14-18: London The Lexington, Drill Festival

Apr 20: Southampton Engine Rooms

Apr 21: Ramsgate Music Hall

Apr 22: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Apr 23: Liverpool Kazimer

Apr 24: Hebden Bridge Trades Club

Apr 26: Aberdeen Lemon Tree

Apr 27: Glasgow King Tut’s

Apr 28: Leeds Brudenell Social Club

Apr 29: Manchester Club Academy

Apr 30: Bristol Fleece