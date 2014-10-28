Wire add bands for Drill festival

Wire have announced an additional set of bands for their Drill festival in Brighton – which they hope will “challenge preconceptions” surrounding the band.
The event runs across multiple venues from December 4 to 7 and features an exclusive tie-in set in which Wire and Swans will unite to perform Wire’s 1991 release Drill.
Recently added acts include British Sea Power with the Bournemouth Symphony Brass Quintet, Young Fathers, These New Puritans and many others. They join the previously-announced Goblin – performing their soundtrack for horror movie Suspiria – Savages, Toy, Gold Panda and more. Further bands are to be added to the bill.
Wire say: “The concepts behind Drill festivals are to challenge preconceptions of Wire; to showcase their impact on and relationship with groups and artists from younger generations; and to connect with new and established artists whose work they find inspiring and feel that they have a kinship with.
“This opens up opportunities for one-off collaborations. Drill: Brighton will see Wire team up with rock titans Swans to perform an extended version of the always-mutating track Drill, as well as the return of the historic Pinkflag Guitar Orchestra, which sees Wire joined onstage by members of other bands to play an extended, improvised version of Wire’s Pink Flag at high volume.”
Drill: Brighton follows successful editions in London and Seattle last year, with more planned for 2015. Tickets are on sale now. Earlybird access costs £60 while day tickets run from £17.50 to £22.50. Find out more.
Lineup so far
Thursday, December 4
Wire
The Pink Flag Guitar Orchestra (W/ Wire)
These New Puritans
Cassetteboy Vs Dj Rubbish
The Wytches
Telegram
Jesca Hoop
Younghusband
Games
Adrian Crowley
Monotony
Graham Duff
Friday, December 5
Savages
British Sea Power (W/ The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet) At All Saints Church
Toy
Three Trapped Tigers
Mono
Traams
The Physics House Band
Bad Breeding
Lonelady
Sauna Youth
Black Honey
Exes
Helen Money
Steve Beresford
Krautrock Karaoke
Saturday, December 6
Courtney Barnett
Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin Perform Suspiria At St Bartholomew’s Church
East India Youth
Fujiya & Miyagi
Esben And The Witch
Githead
Plank
Spectres
Man Forever
Negative Pegasus
The Slot Revolt
Cuts
Shabberoon
Sunday, December 7
Swans
Wire + Swans Perform Drill (World Exclusive)
Gold Panda
Young Fathers
Zu
Vessels
Ulrich Schnauss
Grumbling Fur
Dawn Of Midi
Samaris
God Damn
Gulp
Hexenschuss
Flies + Flies
Paul Kendall