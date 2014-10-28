Wire add bands for Drill festival

Wire have announced an additional set of bands for their Drill festival in Brighton – which they hope will “challenge preconceptions” surrounding the band.

The event runs across multiple venues from December 4 to 7 and features an exclusive tie-in set in which Wire and Swans will unite to perform Wire’s 1991 release Drill.

Recently added acts include British Sea Power with the Bournemouth Symphony Brass Quintet, Young Fathers, These New Puritans and many others. They join the previously-announced Goblin – performing their soundtrack for horror movie Suspiria – Savages, Toy, Gold Panda and more. Further bands are to be added to the bill.

Wire say: “The concepts behind Drill festivals are to challenge preconceptions of Wire; to showcase their impact on and relationship with groups and artists from younger generations; and to connect with new and established artists whose work they find inspiring and feel that they have a kinship with.

“This opens up opportunities for one-off collaborations. Drill: Brighton will see Wire team up with rock titans Swans to perform an extended version of the always-mutating track Drill, as well as the return of the historic Pinkflag Guitar Orchestra, which sees Wire joined onstage by members of other bands to play an extended, improvised version of Wire’s Pink Flag at high volume.”

Drill: Brighton follows successful editions in London and Seattle last year, with more planned for 2015. Tickets are on sale now. Earlybird access costs £60 while day tickets run from £17.50 to £22.50. Find out more.

Lineup so far

Thursday, December 4

Wire

The Pink Flag Guitar Orchestra (W/ Wire)

These New Puritans

Cassetteboy Vs Dj Rubbish

The Wytches

Telegram

Jesca Hoop

Younghusband

Games

Adrian Crowley

Monotony

Graham Duff

Friday, December 5

Savages

British Sea Power (W/ The Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra Brass Quintet) At All Saints Church

Toy

Three Trapped Tigers

Mono

Traams

The Physics House Band

Bad Breeding

Lonelady

Sauna Youth

Black Honey

Exes

Helen Money

Steve Beresford

Krautrock Karaoke

Saturday, December 6

Courtney Barnett

Claudio Simonetti’s Goblin Perform Suspiria At St Bartholomew’s Church

East India Youth

Fujiya & Miyagi

Esben And The Witch

Githead

Plank

Spectres

Man Forever

Negative Pegasus

The Slot Revolt

Cuts

Shabberoon

Sunday, December 7

Swans

Wire + Swans Perform Drill (World Exclusive)

Gold Panda

Young Fathers

Zu

Vessels

Ulrich Schnauss

Grumbling Fur

Dawn Of Midi

Samaris

God Damn

Gulp

Hexenschuss

Flies + Flies

Paul Kendall