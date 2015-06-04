Winger, Kotzen for Def Leppard cruise

Eric Martin, Kip Winger and Richie Kotzen are among the first acts to be confirmed for Def Leppard’s 2016 cruise.

Hysteria On The High Seas takes place aboard the MSC Divina, leaving from Miami, Florida, on January 21 next year and stopping at Half Moon Cay and Freeport in the Bahamas.

Def Leppard will be headlining, with guitarist Vivian Campbell’s Last In Line also due to appear. Cinderella’s Tom Kiefer, Winger mainman Kip, Mr Big’s Eric Martin and The Winery Dogs’ Kotzen have also been announced.

Def Leppard say: “Be prepared to get wet, wild and ready to rock.”

Tickets are available at the official cruise website.

Def Leppard are due to release their 11th album before the end of this year.