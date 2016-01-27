Win VIP tickets to one of the biggest rock festivals in America

Florida’s Metropolitan Park is hosting one of the biggest rock weekends of the year and you could be heading out there, courtesy of TeamRock!

Welcome To Rockville is smashing it out of the park with its line-up this year. Rolling into the main stage are some of the biggest and baddest names in rock with Rob Zombie, Disturbed, Five Finger Death Punch, ZZ Top, Bring Me The Horizon, Clutch and Anthrax.

Plus, Jacksonville’s very own Shinedown will be making their way onto the main stage for what will undoubtedly be one of the greatest and most passionate performances of the weekend.

Of course, like any festival, there’s more than just kickass rock ‘n’ roll… Welcome To Rockville prides itself on its array of gourmet food and and spirits, so keep ‘refreshed’ at Tequila World and the first-ever Jack Daniel’s Whiskey Row Experience. And if you’re a fan of NFL, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be onsite all weekend hanging out and getting involved with various activities. Who knows, you might see them in the pit for A Day To Remember?

So why are we telling you all this? Well, we’re giving away a pair of VIP tickets offering the full experience including a backstage tour and a meet-and-greet with Shinedown. We’re also offering round-trip flights to the festival from the UK, the United States (excluding Hawaii and Alaska), Mexico and Canada.

ENTER THIS VIP EXPERIENCE COMPETITION HERE

Here’s the full Welcome To Rockville line-up…

Saturday, April 30: Disturbed, Shinedown, 3 Doors Down, Bring Me The Horizon, Sixx:A.M., Collective Soul, Pennywise, Pop Evil, Bullet For My Valentine, Hellyeah, Asking Alexandria, Candlebox, Filter, Escape The Fate, Parkway Drive, Enter Shikari, Miss May I, Wilson, Red Sun Rising, Lacey Sturm, Monster Truck, Cane Hill

Sunday, May 1: Rob Zombie, ZZ Top, Five Finger Death Punch, A Day To Remember, Megadeth, Lamb Of God, Cypress Hill, Sevendust, Ghost, Anthrax, Clutch, Yelawolf, P.O.D., We Came As Romans, Memphis May Fire, Issues, Crown The Empire, Sick Puppies, Beartooth, Texas Hippie Coalition, Avatar, From Ashes To New, The Glorious Sons, Wild Throne