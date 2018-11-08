Win tickets to the Amon Amarth movie screening + meet the band

Amon Amarth are releasing their feature-length documentary The Pursuit Of Vikings: 25 Years In The Eye Of The Storm on November 16, and we’re giving away a pair of tickets to the exclusive screening in London on November 12 at the Everyman Cinema on Baker Street.

The documentary tells the story of Amon Amarth through exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes content and explosive live footage. Oh, and Vikings.

Following the screening there will be a special Q&A with vocalist Johan Hegg and guitarist Johan Söderberg, hosted by documentary producer Alexander Milas and director Phil Wallis.

But that’s not all. You’ll also get to meet both Johan Hegg and Johan Söderberg!

Travel and accommodation is not included in the prize. Competition closes at 00:00 on 11 November.

