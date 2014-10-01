Win tickets to A Nightmare on Camden High St

A Nightmare on Camden High Street takes place on November 1 at venues across NW1, and features bands like InMe, Electric River, Rival State, Prosperina and many more...

The action takes place at venues like the Electric Ballroom, The Underworld, the Jazz Cafe, the Black Heart and The Barfly, and we’ve got four pairs of tickets to give away.

“We recently sold over 7000 tickets for our sister event Camden Rocks in May”, says organiser Chris McCormack, “and imagined how much fun it would be if we got everybody, including the bands, to dress up and party the day and night at the biggest Halloween party London has ever seen! It’s also a great chance to check out the cross section of great new bands coming out of the UK at the moment”.

