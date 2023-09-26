William Orbit to perform with Hawkwind at the Royal Albert Hall

English musician and record produce Wiliam Orbit will appear live on stage with Hawkwind this Friday September 29 when the space rock legends headline London's Royal Albert Hall. Support comes from The Crazy World Of Arthur Brown.

Orbit is best known in the UK for his 1999 album Pieces In A Modern Style, which fused classical music with electronic, ambient and chill-out and spawned a Top Four hit with his adaptation of Barber's Adagio For Strings. It will be the very first time Orbit and Hawkwind have collaborated.

The first LP I ever bought at a record store was In Search of Space," says Orbit. "I had two dreams at age 14; to meet Jimi Hendrix, and to be on a stage with Hawkwind. Well Jimi died, but here I am about to fulfil dream number two!!! Feeling very cosmic at the moment."

Hawkwind are celebrating the rituals and odysseys of space on the 50th anniversary of their acclaimed Space Ritual album and release a deluxe 50th anniversary edition of the album this Friday.

Available as a super-deluxe 10CD/Blu-ray limited edition boxset, double transparent vinyl or 2CD edition, this is the definitive edition of a classic album containing previously unreleased material from the original Space Ritual tour.

