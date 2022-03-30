Will Smith's Oscars beef with Chris Rock gets a metal makeover, and it slaps

A few days ago, the world erupted in shock, after witnessing clean cut Hollywood superstar Will Smith slap Chris Rock at the Oscars, following the comedian's tasteless joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from an autoimmune disease.

Unless you've been sheltering in a cave without a phone signal, we imagine you're aware of what the internet insists upon calling The Slap Heard Around The World.

But if perchance you have no fucking clue what we're banging on about here, sorry, we're about to pop that blissful little bubble of yours. Don't worry though, we're beyond throwing a mere re-enactment video at you, because, thankfully, YouTube guitar hero Andre Antunes has sprung into action and remixed the incident with a backing of tasty guitar riffs. And Antunes is the reason we must invade your Smith/Rock-free space today, because really his re-imagined recreation of the encounter – dare we say it– slaps pretty hard.

As a furious Smith yells "KEEP MY WIFE'S NAME OUT YOUR FUCKING MOUTH", Andre noodles along with some delightful melodic Opeth-style licks for the introduction, before bursting into some nice, chunky heavy metal riffs.

Watch below:

If you're a fan of what you see here, may we suggest you check out Andre's other creations, such as his video of an overly-enthusiastic American pastor shouting along to riffs, or a Navy sergeant shouting along to riffs, and more. Basically, his work involves lots of riffs, because really, what could be better? Not two full grown men acting like children at a world-televised awards ceremony, that's for sure.