Watch Willow Smith fronting her mum’s old metal band Wicked Wisdom as a cute Mother’s Day surprise

Mother’s Day is traditionally a day for flowers, chocolates and big hugs, but all credit to Willow Smith for going above and beyond to show her love for her mum, Jada Pinkett Smith, by reuniting her mother’s nu metal band Wicked Wisdom as an early surprise for the day, and stepping into her mum’s shoes for a special one-off live performance.

This was the heartwarming scenario which unfolded on the latest episode of the family’s Facebook show Red Table Talk, with 20-year-old Willow performing Wicked Wisdom’s 2006 single Bleed All Over Me for her mum who founded the group back in 2002.

The show ended with the young singer revealing she had been planning this performance for months, and reminiscing about being on tour with the quintet as a child: “When I was, I wanna say about 3 or 4, I went on tour with my mom and her band Wicked Wisdom. Wicked Wisdom was lit.”

Willow went on to explain how she idolised her mother.



“This is the music that I grew up around,” she said. “My mother was superwoman, she was a rock star, warrior and nurturer all in one. So unapologetically badass.”

"Mom, I just love you so much, and I just want you to feel a tiny little bit of the gratitude and the love that you have given me throughout my entire life and continue to give me. I just want to say Happy Mother's Day."

Last month Willow gave us our first glimpse into her heavier side by trading out her old electronic dance and teen pop sound for a more pop-punk style, demonstrated in her latest single Transparent Soul featuring Blink 182’s Travis Barker. The song is the first single from her forthcoming fourth album, set for release this summer.