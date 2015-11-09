Who Is The Greatest Prog Band Or Artist Of All Time?

One week left to cast your votes…

A while back we asked you to tell us who you thought was the best ever progressive band or artist. Well, we’re nearly ready to start collating the thousands of votes that have arrived here since then. In fact, you’ve only got a week left to make sure your vote counts.

Should a classic band take the crown? Perhaps you’re partial to Pink Floyd, crazy about King Crimson, cuckoo about Camel? Or maybe it’s a solo artist that’s wowed you the most: perhaps Peter Gabriel, Kate Bush or Steven Wilson are more deserving? Speaking about Wilson, what about more modern prog – perhaps Opeth, Anathema or Mastodon top your list?

Now is the chance for Prog readers to have their say as we compile the ultimate list of the 100 Greatest Prog Bands and Artists of all time.

It’s easy to get involved. Just e-mail us your list of your top five favourite prog bands and/or artists of all time. Please make sure you tell us why you’ve made each each choice – you never know, you might find yourself in print when we publish the results.

And simply e-mail your list to us here. We’ll be publishing the list in a future issue of Prog. Closing date for entries is midnight Friday 13 November. We look forward to seeing all your choices.