Whitesnake's Joel Hoekstra announces album with Stryper's Michael Sweet

Joel Hoekstra has revealed he’ll begin writing an album with Stryper frontman Michael Sweet.

The Whitesnake guitarist says he’s been in the studio recording for the Stryper singer’s seventh solo album, and confirms he’s also busy penning songs for their new project.

He tells White Line Fever: “I just got done laying down some solos for Michael Sweet’s solo album and actually he and I are also going to record a project album together that I’m going to write with him.

“I’m doing some writing for that now and also three other things in total so I’m writing for four things right now. A lot of my days are that.”

He also praises the Stryper vocalist for his talent and passion for music, saying: “A lot of the guys from the scene are jaded and tired. Michael’s just a guy who’s got his life together and I think a lot of that is via how he goes about living his life on a daily basis.

“I think he is a really talented guy and a nice guy and him and I have always gotten on and wanted to work together.”

Hoekstra released Dying To Live last year under his 13 banner via Frontiers music. Whitesnake will also headline Maidstone’s Ramblin’ Man, which takes place on July 23 and 24.