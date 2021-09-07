Whitesnake add more dates to their European farewell tour

Whitesnake have added more dates to their European farewell tour.

David Coverdale and co. are to hit the road with Swedish rockers Europe across the spring and summer of 2022. Previously, the band had only UK and Ireland dates scheduled, and now they've added another leg, starting off in Germany on May 27.

During the tour, the new dates will see the Still Of The Night rockers additionally performing in Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Lithuania, Poland, Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland and Italy.

"After all the extraordinary challenges we've been through together over the last year and a half, I am beyond excited to be able to announce the start of our 2022 EU dates!!!" says frontman Coverdale.

"I pray every day we can all make this happen and once again, share unforgettable evenings together and celebrate the amazing journey we have been on for almost 50 years!!!"

Whitesnake's farewell tour was originally set to take place in 2020, however for obvious reasons, all dates were cancelled.

Coverdale, who is to reach the age of 70 this month, recently spoke of his plans to retire following the band's final tour. Speaking to Planet Rock's Wyatt, the singer declared: "I've been very passionate about what I do. I try not to let my audience down. We've got a really loyal hardcore fanbase around the world.

"Last year, we were supposed to do what was gonna be my farewell tour, and it was sold out; it was amazing. Of course, everything was cancelled due to COVID. So, God willing, I'll be able to do it hopefully next year. I'm gonna show my appreciation and gratitude for the support that I've had, 'cause you can't do it without an audience supporting you — it's that simple.

"And they know — the hardcore [fans] who follow me know — I do my best, the best I can do at that time. And that's been my work philosophy for as long as I can remember."

Check out the new dates below:

New 2022 tour dates:

May 27: Oberhausen Arena Germany, DE

May 29: Copenhagen KB Hall Denmark, DK

May 31: Gothenburg Partille Arena Sweden, SE

Jun 02: Hamar Tjuvholmen Arena Norway, NO



Previously announced U.K. and Ireland dates:

May 10: Dublin 3Arena Ireland, IE

May 12: Glasgow SEC (SSE Hydro Arena) Scotland, UK

May 14: Newcastle Utilita Arena, England, UK

May 16 : London The O2 Arena England, UK

May 18: Manchester AO Arena England UK

May 20: Nottingham Motorpoint England, UK

May 22: Birmingham Utilita Arena England UK

May 25: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena Wales, UK