White Hills reveal their Wanderlust

White Hills have issued a promo for their track Wanderlust.

It’s taken from the New York duo’s latest record Walks For Motorists which was released last month via Thrill Jockey.

Speaking about the album, the band’s Dave W told Prog: “My mantra for the record was ‘less is more.’ It was about deconstructing more than it was about constructing.

“We really focused on what the appropriate length of the tracks should be. This record is definitely our most cared about – in every respect.”

Dave W and Ego Sensation previously released a promo for the track No Will with TeamRock.

The pair are currently on tour across mainland Europe after wrapping up two UK dates in April.