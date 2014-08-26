White Hills premiere Spirit Of Exile video

White Hills have premiered their video for Spirit Of Exile, taken from revamped 2007 album Glitter Glamour Atrocity – presented for the first time on vinyl and with new artwork.

The song is described as “an expression of desire to live apart from a culture one does not fit into.” It’s part of a record that explores “the passion of free thinkers trapped in the waning years of the US Bush administration.”

The new version of Glitter Glamour Atrocity is out now via Thrill Jockey Records. White Hills tour the UK next month:

Sep 23: London Corsica Studios

Sep 24: Nottingham Spanky Van Dykes

Sep 25: Newcastle Cluny

Sep 26: Glasgow Broadcast

Sep 27: Liverpool International Festival of Psychedlia