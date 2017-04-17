While She Sleeps premiere new track Feel

While She Sleeps have released a lyric video for their new track Feel.

It features on the band’s upcoming album You Are We, which will launch on April 21.

Speaking exclusively in this month’s Metal Hammer, vocalist Loz Taylor says of the record: “You wanna keep people happy, but you wanna record the music you wanna record.

“I’m always freaking out that stuff isn’t heavy enough. Like, ‘This doesn’t sound like Lamb Of God! It’s not heavy!’ But we’ve always had choruses, we’ve always had singalongs, breakdowns and unity chants. Each record has been slightly different, and the next one will be slightly different again.

“Plus, the other guys doing more singing lets me control my heavy vocals better and mix it up a bit. At the end of the day, if you worry too much, it’s only gonna hinder you, so we decided to sit back, enjoy what we were writing, and that’s the sound of You Are We.”

You Are We is available for pre-order, while the band are currently on the road in support of the follow-up to 2015’s Brainwashed.

The full interview with While She Sleeps can be found in the brand new issue of Metal Hammer magazine, which is on sale now. Iron Maiden are the cover stars, while Royal Thunder, Motionless In White, Ghost Bath and Life Of Agony also feature.

While She Sleeps You Are We tracklist

You Are We Steal The Sun Feel Empire Of Silence Wide Awake Silence Speaks (ft Oli Sykes) Settle Down Society Hurricane Revolt Civil Isolation In Another Now

Apr 20: York Fibbers, UK

Apr 21: Sheffield Plug, UK

Apr 22: London The Dome, UK

Apr 23: London The Dome, UK

Apr 25: Brighton Concord 2, UK

Apr 26: Southampton Talking Heads, UK

Apr 27: Oxford O2 Academy 2, UK

Apr 28: Bristol The Fleece, UK

Apr 29: Manchester Academy 2, UK

May 01: Dublin Academy, Ireland

May 02: Belfast Oh Yeah Centre, UK

May 03: Liverpool Arts Club, UK

May 05: Stoke Sugarmill, UK

May 06: Norwich Waterfront, UK

May 08: Newcastle Riverside, UK

May 09: Glasgow Garage, UK

May 10: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

May 12: Birmingham Asylum, UK

May 13: Leeds Stylus, UK

