While She Sleeps, Deftones and more on tonight's Metal Hammer Show

Tonight on the Metal Hammer Radio Show we’ll be showcasing the debut album from Trouble, 1984’s Psalm 9.

Plus there’s a truckload of tunes from While She Sleeps, Deftones, Nashville Pussy, Stoneghost, Truckfighters, Beholder, Black Sabbath and Pride And Glory.

And we’ll be talking about the news that a British team is developing a car that will be capable of reaching 1000mph. Powered by a rocket bolted to a Eurofighter-Typhoon jet engine, the vehicle will mount an assault on the world land speed record.

Anyway, it got us thinking, in the Bloodhound you can go a 1000 miles in an hour, let’s say the world was completely paved (give it time, it will be) where would you go and why? Rome’s a 1000 miles from London, we’ll take it…

You can listen live on Team Rock Radio and DAB at the 8PM GMT.

And you can listen to the previous shows On Demand.