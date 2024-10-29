Blink-182, Panic! At The Disco, Avril Lavigne, Weezer, All Time Low, The Offspring and many more announced for When We Were Young 2025

When We Were Young have announced another blockbuster lineup for its next edition, with emo royalty Panic! At The Disco and pop punk megastars Blink-182 set to headline.

Also announced for next year's festival, which takes place On Saturday October 18 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, are alt rock icons Weezer, pop punk princess Avril Lavigne, pop punk legends The Offspring, emo heroes The Used and All Time Low, hardcore brutes Knocked Loose, pop punk OGs Bad Religion, plus Never Shout Never, The Cab, The Rocket Summer, Jack’s Mannequin, Ice Nine Kills, Beartooth, I Prevail, Taking Back Sunday, Asking Alexandria, The Gaslight Anthem, Yellowcard, Motionless In White, I Prevail, Loathe, Mayday Parade, Pvris, We Came As Romans, a reunited Letlive and many more.

Presales for When We Were Young 2025 begin this Friday, November 1 at 10am PT via a special access code that fans can grab over at the official When We Were Young website. General sale tickets will follow at 2pm PT that day.

See the full poster for this year's incredible lineup below.

(Image credit: When We Were Young)