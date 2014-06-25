What Is The Greatest Prog Album Of All Time?

The time has come, we have decided, to finally answer the question: what is the greatest prog rock album of all time?

Is it a classic of a bygone era? Do In The Court Of The Crimson King, The Dark Side Of The Moon or Selling England By The Pound still hold up over forty years after their creation? Or have more recent generations stamped their authority on the genre? Where does Marillion’s Misplaced Childhood or Brave sit in the over-all equation? Did the 90s prog metal boom make much of an over-all impression on listeners? And what of today’s successful progressive artists? Where do the likes of Steven Wilson, Opeth and Anathema fit into things?

Now is the chance for Prog readers to have their say as we compile the ultimate list of the 100 Greatest Prog Albums Of All Time.

It’s easy to get involved. Just e-mail us your list of your top ten favourite prog albums of all time. Make sure you give us a sentence for each choice as to why you’ve made it - you never know, you might find yourself in print when we publish the results.

And simply e-mail your list to us here. We’ll be publishing the list in a future issue of Prog. Closing date for entries is Friday 4 July. We look forward to seeing all your choices.