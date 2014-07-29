Wentz speaks out on school band FOB ban

Pete Wentz has offered to perform with pupils at a US high school after they were banned from playing a Fall Out Boy song.

Pennsylvania’s Garden Spot High School Marching Band will have to come up with a new cover version after the board upheld a decision to disallow the use of Thnks Fr Th Mmrs.

Officials said the song’s lyrics could cause offence – even though the pupils only perform instrumental versions. They were also told to drop a version of pop star Bruno Mars’ Locked Out Of Heaven.

Speaking during a show on their current US tour, Wentz told the crowd: “We heard about this school band who were going to perform this song, and the teachers or someone decided to not allow them. We stand on the side of creativity and making music, and we appreciate the hard work that goes into doing that.

“We would like to come to your school and perform a different song with your band – a song that is sanctioned if possible.”

FOB released a video of his speech along with their performance of the song, and added in the video description: “Hey, Garden Spot High, we just wanted to reach out as supporters of art, music and the creative spirit in general. We want to either come visit you guys and play a song, or have you out to a tour date to play one with us.”

According to Lancaster Online, school board member Heidi Zimmerman said she was offended by the lyrics to_ Thnks Fr The Mmrs_. The board voted 6-3 to stop it being played.