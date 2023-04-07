Welcome to Prog's latest Tracks Of The Week

Welcome to Prog's Tracks Of The Week. Four new and diverse pieces of progressive music for you to enjoy.

Congratulations to Iranian-Australian guitar whizz Keyan, who's Arrhythmia romped home last week, followed by folky proggers Lyrre and Puscifer.

The premise for Tracks Of The Week is simple - we've collated a batch of new releases by bands falling under the progressive umbrella, and collated them together in one post for you - makes it so much easier than having to dip in and out of various individual posts, doesn't it?

The idea is to watch the videos (or listen if it's a stream), enjoy (or not) and also to vote for your favourite in the voting form at the bottom of this post. Couldn't be easier could it?

We'll be bringing you Tracks Of The Week, as the title implies, each week. Next week we'll update you with this week's winner, and present a host of new prog music for you to enjoy.

If you're a band and you want to be featured in Prog's Tracks Of The Week, send your video (as a YouTube link) or track embed, band photo and biog to us here.

So get watching. And get voting at the bottom of the page.

Oli Duerden - Papercut Smile

The upbeat and groove-laden Papercut Smile is taken from The Distant Paths EP, the latest release from Oli Duerden, the guitarist with Somerset post-rockers Blueneck and one quarter of West Country rockers Left Side Brain. The Distant Paths is the follow-up to Duerden's debut EP, The Sometimes, Often, which was released in 2021. “It’s taken longer than planned to get these next four songs out into the world”, says Duerden, “but I promise it’s worth the wait. It’s been particularly pleasing to throw some no-nonsense riffage into the mix this time around. And perhaps the occasional off-kilter time signature to keep you on your toes, too." The Distant Paths is out on the Supernatural Circus label on April 28.

SHRVL - Response

SHRVL is the dark ambient project of The Ocean's synth player Peter Voigtmann, and Response is taken from Limbus, a 45-minute long sonic exploration of the main themes of The Ocean's upcoming album Holocene. Working from the musical sketches of what would later become the new Ocean album, Voigtmann takes a deep dive down where the Berlin-based atmospheric prog metallers The Ocean shifted a gear up. There is an extra LP/CD of Voigtmann's solo material with the limited edition 4LP and CD box set of Holocene.

JeGong - Come To The Center

JeGong's Come To The Center is all abut disquieting imagery and a relentless motorik beats as the duo, MONO drummer Dahm Majuri Cipolla and Reto Mäder (Sum Of R, Ural Umbo) put a dazzling spin on the timeless music of genre innovators like Can, Faust and Neu!. The duo were named in tribute to a track by Cluster's Dieter Moebius, and will release their new album, The Complex In Between, from which Come To The Center is taken, through Pelagic Records on June 23

Martin Miller - Web Of Lies

The German prog rocker who released his latest album Maze Of My Mind in March is back with a new track from said effort, and it's another slice of engagingly melodic prog. "The record really embodies the essence of what it's like to be on a journey to becoming a different person and better yourself," explains Martin Miller. "Musically, I've tried to blend my favourite aspects of 70s-90s nostalgia with cutting-edge music production. The result is progressive heavy rock with a variety of eclectic influences."