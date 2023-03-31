Check out these new tunes with Prog's Tracks Of The Week

It's Tracks Of The Week time. Seven new and diverse pieces of progressive music for you to enjoy.

A big well done to French prog quartet Synapse, who's fun cover of La Bikina, a massive hit forMexican singer Luis Miguel from 2000, grabbed everyone's attention and was a worthy winner last week, with fellow French folk prog duo Edenya and Australian prog metallers Ne Obliviscaris also with podium finishes.

Mars Red Sky - Maps Of Inferno

When French progressive doom trio Mars Red Sky teamed up with dark folk singer Queen Of The Meadow, the results were always going to transcend the ordinary. The cinematic Maps Of Inferno is taken from the upcoming Mars Red Sky & Queen Of The Meadow EP, due out at the end of April 2023.

The atmospheric recording details a disturbing journey through a maze inspired by the Italian architect/artist Giovanni Battista Piranesi's imaginary prisons with immense winding staircases. The claustrophobic video has been shot in a former submarine base in Bordeaux, which gives it a suitably bunker-like feel. It's gripping stuff.

Johnny The Boy - Crossings

Crippled Black Phoenix's Belinda Kordic and Justin Greaves, along with CBP alumnus and live bassist Matt Crawford, have created something far darker and heavier on their latest project, Johnny The Boy. They describe first single, Crossings as, "The act of dying, the final curtain call, sometimes dying alone, the surreal and the nightmares."

CBP teased the "new and exciting" project with the caustic No Regrets, which they snuck on the end of their 2022 long-player, Banefyre. Johnny The Boy's full-length debut, You is due through Season Of Mist in June 2023 with the trio name-checking black metal faves Bathory and Satyricon in accompanying press material. This is not for the faint-hearted!

Puscifer - Postulous (Re-Imagined by Phantogram)

Maynard James Keenan's other other band, Puscifer have tipped their 2020 album Existential Reckoning on its head and turned it inside out with 12 remixes, released under the title of Existential Reckoning: Re-Wired. This reworking of Postulous has been re-imagined by US trip hop duo Phantogram. Tool bandmate Justin Chancellor also reassembles UPGrade with The Crystal Method’s Scott Kirkland.

“Sometimes it’s just fun to break stuff,” says Keenan. “Then you latch on to one familiar piece and build something entirely new.”

Junkan - Waves Of Silence

French instrumental post-progressive metal project Junkan have only been going since late 2022 but are already working on their debut EP. Single Waves Of Silence offers a taste of the "faceless duo"'s cinematic sound that's been inspired by movie scores and their passion for post-rock.



Clocking in at over seven minutes, the sprawling track follows the peaks and troughs of the geography captured in its accompanying clip. One for fans of 65daysofstatic.

LYRRE - Call In The Wind

Eluveitie fans might recognise the band's ex-hurdy-gurdy player Michalina Malisz here, she formed the genre-transcending Lyrre with her husband Piotr Martuś. Their electronic-infused single Call In The Wind is taken from the Polish group's debut album, Not All Who Dream Are Asleep, which combines Malisz's delicate vocals with poetic lyrics and rich melodies. The album has been inspired by mythology and is out towards the end of April 2023.

Bike - O Torto Santo

Inspired by Syd Barrett and Can, this Brazilian quartet showcase their trippy progressive sounds on O Torto Santo, the lead single from their upcoming fifth album Arte Bruta, due out via Quadrado Mágico Records and Before Sunrise Records on May 5.

They've been around since 2015 and, as guitarist/vocalist Julito Cavalcante explains,

“We managed to mix all the coolest things we had already done with new references and older ones that have not yet appeared on other albums. We also added new elements and handcrafted instruments in the songs. The idea was to sound artistic and raw at the same time.”







Keyan - Arrhythmia

Iranian-Australian shredder Keyan demonstrates how he's become a YouTube sensation on his latest single, Arrhythmia. It's a complex blend of polyrhythms and eerie soundscapes that should appeal to fans of Animals As Leaders and Mastodon.



He's based in Adelaide and has previously teamed up with fellow Aussies Plini and Northlane as well as members from Canadian band Spiritbox – he's previously cited Plini as a big inspiration. His debut EP Gradient was released in early 2022 with more releases anticipated in the future.