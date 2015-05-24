Weiland 'technically' still in Art Of Anarchy

Scott Weiland is “still technically” a member of supergroup Art Of Anarchy, according to guitarist Ron ‘Bumblefoot’ Thal.

The former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman has repeatedly denied he ever joined the group and insists he was hired as a session singer and songwriter only.

Thal previously suggested the group could tour with another vocalist, but he now appears to be clinging on to hope that Weiland could still return to the fold – despite the singer describing it as a “scam”.

Thal tells Revolver: “Art Of Anarchy hasn’t received any official written communication that Weiland is no longer the lead singer of Art Of Anarchy. There are certain legal steps you’d need to take in order to officially leave a band. We’ve been offered great touring opportunities with Scott on board even before the record’s been released.

“He’s still technically in the band, and that all needs to be addressed. We’re keeping every option and door open. Aside from Scott, all the band members are on board for getting on stage with this. As for with who – stay tuned.”

The band’s self-titled debut album is released on June 8 via Another Century. As well as recording his parts for the record, Weiland appeared in the video for their track ’Til The Dust Is Gone.

On Weiland’s vocal performance on the album, Thal says: “Scott did an amazing job on the record, we all feel the vocals he laid down are some of the best he’s ever done. We’re thrilled and proud of the collaborative effort that went into the making of this record. The public response has been great. We’re very happy with the whole album.”