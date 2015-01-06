Weiland reveals Blaster release date

Former Velvet Revolver and Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland has announced the release date for upcoming album Blaster.

The 12-track recording with his backing band the Wildabouts will launch on March 31 via Softdrive Records and will be his first solo release since 2008’s “Happy” In Galoshes.

He previously revealed that teaming up with guitarist Jeremy Brown, bassist Tommy Black and drummer Dan Thompson gave him the opportunity to explore a different sound. And he says the new material they’ve been working on has a “garage rock vibe.”

He tells Rolling Stone: “”Happy” In Galoshes was an experimental art record for the most part. Blaster is definitely a band sound: a stripped-down, furry sound with a lot of space between the notes. But it’s tight and to-the-point while keeping that garage rock vibe to it.“

Weiland and the Wildabouts recorded Blaster between touring commitments and the singer says laying down tracks in the studio left him feeling rejuvenated and took him back to the early days with STP.

He continues: “If you take out the fact that we had to break up the recording process when touring, the album came very easily because of the vibe between the band members.

“The sound we were getting felt original and infectious and brought me back to the feelings I had when I made my first couple of records. Just excitement, feeling invigorated. Youthful.”

They’ve lined up a run of 13 dates across the US starting on February 22 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Further album details will be released in due course.