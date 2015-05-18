Weiland owes career to stepfather

Scott Weiland says he owes much of his success to his stepfather – who adopted him at the age of three.

The former Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver singer has enjoyed life in some big name bands and is currently fronting his own project, Scott Weiland And The Wildabouts.

And despite his parents splitting when he was still in nappies, Weiland looks back with fondness on his upbringing in Ohio, USA.

He tells TeamRock Radio’s Metal Hammer Magazine Show: “I liked to go fishing and canoeing and ride my bike, jump trash cans with ramps and do all the same kind of things that people who grow up in Ohio do.

“I was always well behaved and got along as much as any other kid. And I’m well behaved now.

“I was adopted when I was three-years-old. My stepfather and my mom raised me really well. I owe a lot of my success to my stepdad who always taught me perseverance and responsibility.”

Weiland is the father of two children and says the experience made him grow up fast. He adds: “It’s changed me a lot. Before I had kids I was crazy, and after I had kids I slowed down to about a standstill.”

Weiland recently worked on the Art Of Anarchy’s debut album, but later insisted he was not a member of the band.