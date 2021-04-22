Weezer release hair-metal inspired single I Need Some Of That

Weezer may be alt-rock geek heroes, but they’ve never hidden their love of 80s metal. And new single I Need Some Of That wears it proudly on its sleeve.

The latest track to be taken from upcoming album Van Weezer, it finds Rivers Cuomo and co nodding towards the great hard rock and hair metal bands of the past (although the lyric video features some decidedly Metallica-esque fonts).

Naturally, the Van Halen-inspired album title is a big reference to where the LA band are heading this time around. We’ll let Rivers himself explain: “We just noticed over the last few years there’d be these moments during the show where I’d accidentally bust out a few harmonics or a whammy bar dive or a little tapping just because I can’t control myself.

“And we noticed unlike in decades past, now the audience would go ballistic whenever they’d hear even a hint of that style. So I started doing it more and more. And soon I’m just like shredding through the whole show and we’re like,v‘Jeez, we should make an album like this.’”

Van Weezer will arrive May 7 via Crush Music/Atlantic Records.

Van Weezer tracklist:

1. Hero

2. All The Good Ones

3. The End Of The Game

4. I Need Some Of That

5. Beginning Of The End

6. Blue Dream

7. 1 More Hit

8. Sheila Can Do It

9. She Needs Me

10. Precious Metal Girl