We regret to inform you that Wes Scantlin is at it again

Let's face it, Puddle Of Mudd's Wes Scantlin is certainly one of rock's more colourful characters. Never failing to deliver when it comes to elaborate acts of pure what-the-fuckery, Scantlin is, for a lack of a better description, one peculiar man.

True to style, in a strange new interview with the Sofa King Cool podcast, the frontman has once again brought attention to himself by breaking out into a freestyle rap halfway through the conversation, and also revealing that he'd like to make a movie with Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst. Because, well...he's Wes Scantlin.

The singer also opens up about life over lockdown, and claims he's had Coronavirus a whopping three times. After declaring to the interviewee that he felt sick following Puddle Of Mudd's most recent tour, Scantlin reveals: "I’ve been tested for COVID. I totally believe that I have contracted the virus two or three times". At least we can thank the universe for small mercies that he's not a Covid truther.

On top of battling the virus, Scantlin says that over lockdown, he managed to write a total of 75 new songs, stating: "I've got 75 songs right now, and I believe that I've got about six or seven just ultra jammers and some killer b-sides. It's just a lot of fun and a little bit more aggressive on this next record".

Then, the frontman delves into his love for hip-hop and recalls his days as a break dancer. Challenged to jump into a freestyle rap by the host, Scantlin comes up with a few lines of dubious quality: 'Easily I approach/ The microphone/ Because I ain’t joke/ Tell your mama to get off of my chip/ I got no time to give her my dick'. What's that you can hear? Oh, it's just Tupac turning in his grave.

Elsewhere, when asked whether he would like a film made about his life, the vocalist says: "I’m desperately trying to get Fred Durst [who helped break Puddle Of Mudd] to get involved, and we can do some kind of a little movie or something.

“A lot of dreams came true in a lot of our lives – even Korn and Staind and Limp Bizkit, and Puddle Of Mudd. It would be a great little movie.”

This isn't the first time Scantlin has made headlines with his unusual behaviour. In 2007, the frontman broke into Elvis Presley's home to take a dip in the late musician's swimming pool, leading him to be banned from the estate for life. When questioned about the offence, he said – whilst dripping wet – "We were just being dumb little rock stars".



In 2015, the singer was arrested after taking a joyride on a baggage carousel in an airport which landed him in a restricted area. Although he was granted bail that same day, he subsequently arrived late to his own show.

And lastly (although there's PLENTY more examples), in 2016, Scantlin devised a plan to scare off car thieves from his West Hollywood home with a fake bomb. Unsurprisingly, his diabolical scheme backfired when it eventually caused a neighbourhood evacuation. Though Scantlin was told-off by police, he was not charged with a crime.

To listen to the freestyle rap, clock in on the interview at 16:55 below.