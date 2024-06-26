“We posted it and went to bed. We woke up and it was viral.” Jinjer reflect on whirlwind success of breakthrough track Pisces

Jinjer have reflected on the overnight success of their breakout song Pisces in a new interview.

Talking exclusively in the current issue of Metal Hammer, bassist Eugene Abdukhanov and vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk have revealed that the third single from their 2016 album King Of Everything was a make-or-break moment.

Previous preview tracks Words Of Wisdom and I Speak Astronomy had originally been met with muted success, but a live-in-the-studio video for Pisces instantly went viral upon release in 2017. It currently has upwards of 85 million hits on Youtube.

“We’d just taken on Vladi [Ulasevich] as our new drummer, and were rehearsing Pisces when we decided we should record a live video,” Abdukhanov told Hammer’s Emily Swingle.

“We rented the space for €150, then had friends film us. We posted it and then went to bed. Imagine our surprise the next morning; we woke up and it was already viral.”

Shmayluk added: “We didn’t know what the future would hold. But sometimes, when you don’t expect anything, that’s when magic happens.”

Shmayluk also spoke about the lyrical content of Pisces, which drew its title from the vocalist’s star sign.

“I am a dreamer, I am selfless, I can be very emotional and introverted,” she explained.

“The rest of the band aren’t super into spiritual stuff, but I’m a Pisces 200%, and that’s why I believe in it. I’m living proof.”

Abdukhanov also contributed lyrics to the track.

“I knew Pisces would be personal for Tati, so I wrote about her,” the bassist told Hammer.

“I think I subconsciously might have written about myself too, because I found myself relating a lot.

“Whether you believe in star signs or not, I feel like some of the ideas in Pisces, of perseverance and compassion, are very universal.”

Jinjer are currently working on their fifth studio album, the follow-up to 2021’s Wallflowers, and have said that they will play songs from it when they tour North America in September and October.

See the list of announced dates below.

As well as the story of Pisces, the new Metal Hammer features an interview with Ghost mastermind Tobias Forge about the band’s cinematic event Rite Here Rite Now, as well as a celebration of the 30th anniversary of The Crow and a countdown of the 50 most metal movie scenes ever. Order it online and have it delivered straight to your door.

09.20. - SAYREVILLE, NJ - Starland Ballroom

09.21. - BROOKLYN, NY - Metal Injection Fest

09.22. - PITTSBURGH, PA - Roxian Theatre

09.23. - TORONTO, ON - Danforth Music Hall

09.24. - MONTREAL, QC - M Telus

09.26. - HARRISBURG, PA - HMAC

09.27. - BALTIMORE, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

09.29. - LOUISVILLE, KY - Louder Than Life

10.01. - CHARLOTTE, NC - The Fillmore

10.02. - ATLANTA, GA - Buckhead Theatre

10.03. - LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - House Of Blues

10.04. - N. MYRTLE BEACH, SC - House Of Blues

10.06. - HOUSTON, TX - House Of Blues

10.07. - SAN ANTONIO, TX - The Aztec Theatre

10.09. - DENVER, CO - Ogden Theatre

10.11. - LAS VEGAS, NV - House Of Blues

10.12. - SAN BERNARDINO, CA - Mayhem Festival

10.13. - SACRAMENTO, CA – Aftershock Festival