We discuss the devastating loss of Joey Jordison on the new Metal Hammer podcast

Merl, El and Steve react to the devastating news that Slipknot legend Joey Jordison has died at the age of 46. We discuss his amazing legacy with Slipknot, from standing out as an anomaly of a drummer in the nu metal era to becoming one of metal's most beloved figures. Plus, we chat about Murderdolls and what a bizarre left turn they were for him, his short-lived Scar The Martyr project, his acrimonious departure from Slipknot, his return to music with Vimic and Sinsaenum and his emotional night at the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards in 2016.

