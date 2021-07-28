Remembering Joey Jordison's best lost project

Over his career, the weight of drummer Joey Jordison’s sonic footprint had been chasmic. He embodied the type of spirit that budding musicians look up to, and was a true talent – whether as a fierce revolutionary behind the kit, a co-founder of Slipknot or simply an artist who never stopped creating. The music world's response of adoration and grief over Jordison’s passing on July 26 was a reminder of just how great his influence was, through his time with Slipknot and beyond.

In an old episode of the Metal Hammer Magazine Show, Jordison spoke about one of his many projects, Scar The Martyr, and life in Slipknot after the death of Paul Gray.

Put together by the late drummer in 2013, Scar The Martyr was formed with the help of Henry Derek, Kris Norris, Strapping Young Lad guitarist Jed Simon and Nine Inch Nails’ Chris Vrenna, following a demo recording session derived from the fear that any of his unused material would be left to waste. The band would go on to release one self-titled album and two EPs.

As the show's host Alexander Milas marvels at Jordison’s “magnificent effort” in being able to juggle numerous projects at the same time, the musician revels in his enthusiasm over his new passion project, stating that “everyone is so excited that I’m working with and I love that, that makes me feel really good”.

He continues, “As a musician that plays different instruments, I think a lot of musicians that are multi-talented like to try different things all the time. With Slipknot right now we’re on hold, and I just can’t wait. You know, I had all this material and I’m like, I need to do something until we get back together.

“But Slipknot’s not going anywhere, like you just saw with the shows. And we’ve got more shows to do still, we’ve got more shows coming up. And the love is there, and after Paul’s death. Man, it's weird still not seeing him on stage. I don’t like bringing it up, but I’m just saying it how it is, you know he’s sorely missed. He’s a huge part of our band.”

Questioned as to whether Jordison regards his fans as family, he replies, “Exactly, it's a family, man. Yeah, that's the thing with doing these shows. We’re keeping the spirit alive, we have to, for Paul’s memory, and for the future of our band.

“And all these things that we do, it all fits, it's all part of the puzzle and it's basically just going to lead up to being the best Slipknot record we’ve ever done. Because there is a reason it has to be. Because Paul wouldn’t want anything less and we can’t accept anything less than that. Because all eyes are going to be on us regardless. So, you know, in the future it will arrive. And we’re taking those steps now by doing those shows and destroying.”

Replying to Milas' comment on Slipknot's 2013 Download performance being a "triumph" and a "celebration", Jordison says: "Looking out there and seeing that type of response, I mean, it’s beautiful, you know? For a lack of a better word, but that's really what it is. It's such a celebration of music and life, it can not get any better at those shows. I mean, really honestly, it can not get any better than that."

Slipknot’s next album would be The Gray Chapter in 2014. However, prior to its release, the band announced on December 12, 2013, that Jordison would no longer be a part of the group, citing that he decided to leave due to personal reasons. The drummer would soon reveal on his official Facebook page that he "did not quit Slipknot" and that he was "shocked" and "blindsided" by the news.

Listen to the full episode below: