We celebrate 20 years of Tool's Lateralus on the cover of the new issue of Prog!

Enigmatic US prog rockers Tool grace the front cover of the new issue of Prog Magazine, which is on sale now.

Tool's Lateralus album is 20 years old this year. Arguably one of the most important modern prog albums, it helped reignite interest in the genre whilst going on to not only reach No. 1 in the US album chart, but going on to outsell the likes of Madonna, Eminem and Jay Z! In a rare and exclusive interview with the band, we tell the story of the album that broke all the rules.

Also in Prog 121...

Tom Newman - The Tubular Bells producer returns to the faerie realm with A Faerie Symphony II.

Big Big Train - The new-look prog band unveil their brand new album, Common Ground.

Giancarlo Erra - The Nosound man shares the personal journey of his latest solo album.

Gentle Giant - The prog legends reveal the inside story of 1975’s Free Hand.

Mariusz Duda - The Riverside and Lunatic Soul man walks a different musical path on his current solo release.

Esa Holopainen - The Amorphis guitarist unleashes his inner prog fan on his debut solo record.

Motorpsycho - The hard-working Norwegian trio are back with more genre-bending fun.

Frost* - With their new album Day And Age, the sky seems the limit for these UK proggers.

Jane Getter - The jazz-prog guitarist discusses her hot new album, Anomalia.

Spiritualized - Jason Pierce reflects on the indie proggers’ first four releases, now out on vinyl.

Vienna Circle - The UK prog rockers return with their first album in eight years.

Gary Kemp - He was once a Blitz Kid forging a New Romantic path with Spandau Ballet. These days he’s better known as singer and guitarist with Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets. Which certainly begs the question: how prog is Gary Kemp?

Lyle Workman - Former Bourgeois Tagg man Lyle Workman discusses his new album, and what it was like working with Beck, Todd Rundgren and Jellyfish.

Derek Sherinian - Sons Of Apollo and Black Country Communion keyboard wizard Derek Sherinian tells us about his prog world of ELP, Rick Wakeman and, er, Dr Dre!

Plus album reviews Big Big Train, Porcupine Tree, Gentle Giant, Frank Zappa, Asia, Opeth, Devin Townsend, Magenta, Roger Chapman, Greenslade, Styx, Danny Elfman, Teramaze, Raven Bush, Theo Travis, Enslaved, Laura Meade, Gary Kemp, Plenty, The Resonance Association, Giancarlo Erra, Graham Bond Organization, Crack The Sky and more…

And music from That Joe Payne, Head With Wings, Aisles, Aspic Boulveard Panoply, There Is No Time and more on the free CD.

