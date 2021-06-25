We celebrate 20 years of Slipknot classic Iowa in the new issue of Metal Hammer

(Image credit: Future)

The new issue of Metal Hammer magazine is a Slipknot spectacular, featuring a world exclusive new interview and exclusive Slipknot goodies.

20 years on from its release, we talk to the band and the people around them about the legacy of Iowa – the chart-topping, brutally heavy second Slipknot album that made them bigger than they dared imagine, but almost tore them apart in the process.

As well as the brand new Iowa interview, the magazine comes packed with an exclusive commemorative Slipknot patch and poster set. Basically, if you’re a Slipknot fanatic, you need this in your life.

The new issue also features an exclusive lost Lemmy interview plus brand new pieces on Powerwolf, WWE’s Rhea Ripley, Heilung, Amenra, Nightwish, Beartooth and many more.

Order Metal Hammer issue #350 from www.tinyurl.com/GetHammer

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)

(Image credit: Future)