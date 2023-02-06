We Came From Space share video trailer for new album

US prog quartet We Came From Space, who feature NMB keyboard player and vocalist Bill Hubauer, have shared a trailer for their upcoming album Overlords which you can watch below.

The band, who also feature Dave Buzard (guitar and vocals), Dave Hawk (bass and vocals) and Tim Malone (drums and percussion), will release third album Overlords on February 3.

“I’m excited about how we’ve evolved as a band on the new album," says Hubauer. "This album has more extended instrumental sections that allow us to stretch out a bit more!”

“We tend to take longer than the average band to birth our albums but, to me, the results have always been more than worth it!” adds Dave Buzard.

You can view the new album artwork and tracklisting below.

Digital pre-order.

Physical pre-order (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Press)

We Came From Space: Overlords

1.Overlords

2.On the Radio

3.Empty Space

4.She’s the Bomb/Atomic Blues

5.Reputation

6.Silent Letters

7.Facade

8.Seize the Day