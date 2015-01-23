We Came As Romans in studio return

We Came As Romans are in the studio working on their fourth album, they’ve confirmed.

They’ve teamed up with producer David Bendeth for the follow-up to 2013’s Tracing Back Roots – and frontman Dave Stephens says hooking up with Bendeth, who has been behind the desk with artists including Bring Me The Horizon and Paramore, has been an education.

He says: “We’ve not only become better musicians from this experience, but have learned a lot about writing and what it takes to make a great song. David’s honesty has made us all push ourselves to the limit as musicians, to make the best record possible.

“We’ve never collectively worked this hard, passionately, and as tediously as we have on these songs. ‘Blood, sweat, and tears’ isn’t a figure of speech for us any more – it’s the honest truth of the ingredients that went into this process.”

They hope to launch the record this summer via Equal Vision Records.

Last year the band released a cover of Taylor Swift’s I Knew You Were Trouble for inclusion on compilation CD Pop Goes Punk Volume 6.