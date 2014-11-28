We Are The Ocean detail 4th album

English rockers We Are The Ocean will release their fourth album in March, they’ve announced.

Ark, the follow-up to 2012’s Maybe Today, Maybe Tommorow, will launch on March 15 via Hassle Records.

Frontman Liam Cromby previously said of their new material: “We wanted to step out of our normal boundaries of imagination with these new tracks. I think we’ve surprised ourselves and will surprise our fans with what we’ve come up with.”

The album is available to pre-order in various bundles via Music Glue and the first 200 CDs ordered will be signed by the band. It’s also available from iTunes.

Their next live appearance will be at London’s O2 Academy Brixton on December 15 where they’ll support Fightstar.

Ark tracklist