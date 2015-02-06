We Are The Ocean change Ark release date

English rockers We Are The Ocean have signed a new deal with BMG Chrysalis and pushed back the release date of their fourth album Ark.

It was initially due to launch in March via Hassle Records – it will now be issued on May 11 via their new label.

The band say: “We have some major good news and some minor bad news for you. The good news: we are very excited to let you know that we have now signed to BMG Chrysalis, who will be releasing our new record.

“The bad news is that this means the album will be going back to May 11.”

Their planned headline show at London’s Camden Electric Ballroom has also been delayed and will now take place on May 22. Tickets for the original date are valid for the rescheduled gig.

Before then, they’ve lined up a 12-date UK and Ireland tour with Lower Than Atlantis and PVRIS, which kicks off in Cardiff on April 9. They’ve also issued a stream of album track Do It Together. Hear it below.

Ark is currently available to pre-order from iTunes.

Ark tracklist

Ark 2. I Wanna Be 3. Good For You 4. Do It Together 5. Shere Khan 6. Hope You’re Well 7. Letter To Michael 8. Holy Fire 9. Wild 10. There’s Nothing Wrong 11. The Midnight Law 12. Remember To Remember Them 13. The Great Unknown

Apr 09: Cardiff Student Union Y Plas 2

Apr 10: Oxford O2 Academy

Apr 12: Newcastle Riverside

Apr 13: Glasgow Garage

Apr 14: Manchester Academy

Apr 15: Nottingham Rescue Rooms

Apr 17: Dublin Academy

Apr 18: Belfast Queens SU

Apr 20: Bristol Marble factory

Apr 21: Bournemouth Old Fire Station

Apr 22: Brighton Concorde 2

Apr 23: Norwich Epic Studios