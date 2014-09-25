We Are The In Crowd show their Manners

New York pop-punks We Are The In Crowd have released a video for Manners, the fifth single from their second album Weird Kids.

The follow-up to 2011’s Best Intentions landed in the UK Top 40 album charts earlier this year and singer Taylor Jardine admits being in the band has been a learning experience.

She says: “There’s been a lot of learning, a lot of growing up together. We still fight like children, but we lean on each other to overcome tough situations. This record has a lot to do with what we’ve learned – there are songs about us and who we want to be and how we want to be identified as people.”

We Are The In Crowd played the Slam Dunk Festival earlier this year and will return to the UK in February, opening for Don Broco.

Feb 6: Norwich The Nick Rayns LCR UEA

Feb 7: Leeds O2 Academy

Feb 9: Southampton O2 Guildhall

Feb 10: Bristol O2 Academy

Feb 11: Dublin Academy

Feb 13: Cardiff University Great Hall

Feb 14: Manchester Academy

Feb 15: Newcastle O2 Academy

Feb 16: Glasgow O2 Academy

Feb 18: Liverpool O2 Academy

Feb 19: Birmingham O2 Academy

Feb 20: London Kentish Town Forum