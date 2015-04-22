We Are Harlot are playing the Metal Hammer Golden Gods

Orange Amplification Presents the Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association with World Of Warships can now announce that We Are Harlot are playing the award ceremony!

The hard rock newbies will be bringing the rock and roll London’s Indigo2 this June fresh off making their UK festival debut at Download Festival. They’ll be joining the previously announced At The Gates, so if death metal ain’t your thing then Harlot’s cock rock antics will be the antithesis.

We Are Harlot are also nominated for Best New Band in this year’s Golden Gods – you can cast your vote here.

There are more bands to be announced for the live show, so keep your eyes peeled.

If you want to win tickets to this year’s award show, just cast your vote in the Golden Gods here to be entered into the ballot. IT’S FREE!

The Golden Gods takes place at the Indigo2 in London on 15th June and is hosted by Scott Ian from Anthrax. This will rule.