At The Gates are playing the Metal Hammer Golden Gods

Orange Amplification Presents the Metal Hammer Golden Gods In Association with World Of Warships is proud to announce that At The Gates are playing the award ceremony!

The seminal melodic death metallers are bringing the brutal sounds of Gothenburg to London’s Indigo2 to deafen rabble of drunken misfits down front and open pits back to the bar. Having made their triumphant return last year with one of 2014’s best death metal releases in At War With Reality, this is a special moment for any true metalhead.

More bands for the Golden Gods main show will be announced this week so stay tuned. It’s going to be off the fucking scale – trust us on this one.

The Golden Gods takes place at the Indigo2 in London on 15th June and is hosted by Scott Ian from Anthrax. Be there.