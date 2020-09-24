Wayne Static sings on Static-X's new single, which is a bit weird when you think about it

Static-X have released a video for Dead Souls, taken from the band's seventh album Project: Regeneration Vol. 1. The song features a guest appearance on vocals from Ministry frontman Al Jourgensen.

Like much of the album, Dead Souls also features vocals from the late Wayne Static, who died in 2014. The remaining lineup of Tony Campos, Ken Jay and Koichi Fukuda initially planned on having several guest singers on the album, but after uncovering isolated vocal recordings by Static, the decision was taken to have his voice appear on the majority of album tracks.

"This song has become one of my favourite tracks on the record," says bassist Campos. "We had no intention on doing a video for it initially, but it came out so good, we had to do it.

"I'm so grateful to Al Jourgensen for singing on the track with Wayne. Ministry was a big influence on us, and I know Wayne would've been just as stoked as I am to have Al sing on one of our records. I think the video fits the song really well. It's dark, creepy, with just a touch of humour."

In July Static-X shared a promo for Bring You Down, while May saw the release of All These Years, both featuring vocals from Wayne Static.

“It’s very challenging to represent someone in a music video who is no longer alive," said drummer Jay, "but that was something that we really wanted to do and I think it came out great.

“These are some of Wayne’s last works, so we really wanted to make this video all about him and to continue to celebrate his life and legacy."