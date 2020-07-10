Static-X share new album trailer as Project Regeneration Vol. 1 launches

Static-X have released a trailer to mark the launch of their new album Project Regeneration Vol. 1.

The highly anticipated record was released earlier today after its launch was originally pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It features vocals from the late Wayne Static, with the core lineup of Tony Campos, Ken Jay and Koichi Fukuda initially planning on having several guest singers on the album. But after uncovering isolated vocal recordings by Static, the decision was taken to have his voice appear on the majority of album tracks.

Drummer Jay says: “While hearing Wayne’s voice again provided some incredibly emotional moments for us all, the feeling I’ve ultimately got from being in this band and from making music together is fun.

“I hope that everyone who listens to this album feels the same way.”

Bassist Campos adds: “I’m really excited to finally get the record out to the fans. I know they’ve been waiting a long time for this, but I’m hoping once they get it, they’ll hear the love, sweat, and tears we put into it, and feel like we’ve done right by them, Wayne’s family, and Wayne’s memory.”

Prior to the release of Project Regeneration Vol. 1, Static-X shared the singles All These Years and Hollow. The album will be released on vinyl on August 14.