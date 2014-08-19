Way gears up for shows with No Shows vid

Gerard Way has launched a video for solo track No Shows – ahead of a short-notice warm-up show before his solo debut at the Readings and Leeds festivals this weekend.

The former My Chemical Romance frontman releases _Hesitant Alien _on September 29, with pre-orders being taken from today.

Way, who’s just revealed the album cover, will appear at Southampton’s Wedgewood Rooms tomorrow night, but tickets sold out almost immediately after the show was confirmed.

He recently said of Hesitant Alien: “I wanted to make the small things sound big. My intention was to make 100 percent uncompromised art, using the currently least radio-friendly instrument – the guitar.

“I looked to the Britpop poets like Jarvis Cocker and Damon Albarn, drawing upon everyday life. I also experimented with the abstract, and looked at Frank Black’s work both with the Pixies, and as a solo artist. There was no concept and no call-to-arms.”

Tracklist