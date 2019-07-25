Watch trailer for ZZ Top documentary That Little Ol’ Band From Texas

ZZ Top have released a trailer for their upcoming documentary That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.

The film will receive its worldwide premiere at Hollywood’s Cinerama Dome on August 13 – a date that ties in with the start of the band’s 50th anniversary tour.

The Sam Dunn-directed film will be released through a collaboration with Abramorama, Eagle Rock Entertainment and Banger Films and will tell the story of how Billy Gibbons, Dusty Hill and Frank Beard “became one of the biggest, most beloved bands on the planet, all while maintaining a surrealist mystique that continues to intrigue fans and entice onlookers a half century after the band’s inception.”

That Little Ol’ Band From Texas will feature rare archive footage, animation, interviews with the band, along with contributions from Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme and actor Billy Bob Thornton.

The film will also show the trio’s performance at Gruene Hall in New Braunfels – the oldest dance hall in Texas, which was captured exclusively for the movie.

Gibbons says: “I think even our most steadfast fans will find themselves surprised by what they learn about those men behind the beards and cheap sunglasses.

“There we are, up there on the silver screen and it’s something we’re delighted to share with fans of all stripes.”

Three days after the premiere, ZZ Top will head out on the road to celebrate their 50th anniversary with special guests Cheap Trick and Lynyrd Skynyrd.

Find further info below.

ZZ Top 2019 North American tour

Aug 16: Ridgefield Sunlight Supply Amphitheatre, WA*

Aug 17: Airway Heights Northern Quest Casino Theater, WA

Apr 18: Vancouver PNE Amphitheater, BC

Aug 20: Yakima Valley SunDome, WA

Aug 21: Woodinville Chateau Ste. Michelle, WA *

Aug 23: Irvine FivePoint Amphitheatre, CA **

Aug 24: Concord Pavilion, CA **

Aug 25: Paso Robles Vina Robles Amphitheatre, CA*

Aug 27: Santa Barbara Arlington Theater, CA

Aug 28: San Diego Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, CA*

Aug 29: Phoenix Comerica Theatre, AZ*

Aug 31: Lewisville City Of Lewisville, TX

Sep 01: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO*

Sep 02: St. Paul Minnesota State Fairgrounds, MN*

Sep 04: Milwaukee BMO Harris Pavilion, WI*

Sep 06: Maryland Heights Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, MO*

Sep 07: Tinley Park Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, IL*

Sep 08: Sterling Heights Michigan Lottery Amphitheater at Freedom Hill, MI*

Sep 10: Huber Heights Rose Music Center at The Heights, OH*

Sep 11: Burgettstown KeyBank Pavilion, PA*

Sep 13: Ocean City BikeFest, MD

Sep 14: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH

Sep 15: Camden BB&T Pavilion, NJ*

Sep 17: Syracuse Crouse-Hinds Theatre at John H. Mulroy Civic Center, NY

Sep 18: Boston Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, MA*

Sep 19: Wamtagh Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater, NY*

Sep 21: Cleveland Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica, OH*

Sep 22: Louisville Champions Park, KY

Oct 05: Raleigh Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Amphitheatre, NC*

Oct 06: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC*

Oct 08: Charleston Clay Center for Arts & Sciences , WV

Oct 09: Charleston Volvo Cars Stadium, SC*

Oct 11: Cherokee Harrah’s Cherokee Event Center, NC*

Oct 12: Manchester Exit 111 Festival, TN

Oct 13: Alpharetta Verizon Amphitheatre, GA*

Oct 15: Augusta The James Brown Arena, GA*

Oct 16: St. Augustine Amphitheatre, FL*

Oct 18: Estero Hertz Arena, FL*

Oct 19: Tampa MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL*

Oct 20: West Palm Beach Coral Sky Amphitheatre, FL*

Oct 22: Melbourne King Center for the Performing Arts, FL

Oct 23: Tallahassee Donald L. Tucker Center, FL

Oct 25: Oxon Hill MGM National Harbor, MD

Oct 26: Bethlehem Sands Bethlehem Event Center, PA

Oct 27: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT

Oct 29: Erie Warner Theatre, PA

Oct 30: Kalamazoo Wings Event Center, MI

Nov 01: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Nov 02: Waukegan Genesee Theater, Il

Nov 03: Peoria Civic Center Theater, Il

Nov 05: Springfield Juanita K. Hammons Hall for the Performing Arts, MD

Nov 06: Enid Stride Bank Center, OK

Nov 08: Tulsa River Spirit Casino, OK

Nov 09: Shreveport Municipal Auditorium, LA

* with Cheap Trick

** with Lynyrd Skynyrd