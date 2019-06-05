Watch trailer for new Bill Wyman documentary The Quiet One

A documentary focusing on the life and career or former Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman is to be released later this month.

The Quiet One, which was directed Oliver Murray, premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival and Montclair Film Festival earlier this year and is set to land in US cinemas from June 21.

The documentary will feature videos and photographs from Wyman’s extensive archive – and a new trailer has been released which can be watched below.

The synopsis of the film reads: “Known to the world as ‘the quiet one’ of the group, former Rolling Stones bassist and rock’n’roll renaissance man Bill Wyman kept a detailed diary of every single day throughout his career.

“He also shot hours of film footage, took thousands of photographs and collected a vast private archive of memorabilia.

“Watching his previously unseen footage and hearing his stories is like going back in time to stand at Bill’s shoulder and experience his life first-hand.

“Against the odds, he escaped a bleak future in post-war, working-class London to find himself at the centre of a musical and cultural revolution as part of ‘the greatest rock and roll band in the world.'”

The Quiet One will also feature archived interviews with Wyman's family, his former Stones bandmates and friends

A UK release date for the film will be revealed in due course.