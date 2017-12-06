Watch trailer for Myles Kennedy’s upcoming solo album

Myles Kennedy has launched a trailer for his upcoming album Year Of The Tiger.

It’ll be the Alter Bridge and Slash frontman’s first solo album, with Kennedy playing guitar, mandolin, banjo and bass on the record, which is due to arrive on March 9 via Napalm Records.

Speaking to Metal Wani (via Henne Music) Kennedy says: “It’s probably the closest thing to a full-on concept record that I’ve ever written.

“It basically tells a story from start to finish and it documents when my father passed away when I was a kid and what happened after that with my mom, my brother and I.”

Year Of The Tiger is now available for pre-order in a variety of packages, including gold vinyl and a deluxe wooden box set.

Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Myles Kennedy Year Of The Tiger tracklist

Year Of The Tiger The Great Beyond Blind Faith Devil On The Wall Ghost of Shangri La Turning Stones Haunted By Design Mother Nothing But A Name Love Can Only Heal Songbird One Fine Day

Hero of the day: How Alter Bridge lured Myles Kennedy back to music