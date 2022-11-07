Watch Toyah and Robert Fripp revamp The Cramps' Can Your Pussy Do The Dog?

The internet's favourite husband-and-wife entertainers Toyah Willcox and Robert Fripp have done it again. This weekend's Sunday Lunch recital finds the couple at home as usual, taking The Cramps' 1985 smash Can Your Pussy Do The Dog? and turning it into something its original writers Ivy Rorschach and Lux Interior surely never intended.

To confound reality further, King Crimson man Fripp and post-punk popstrel Willcox have augmented their performances with costume. Willcox plays the cat, while Fripp has been made up to look like a dog, complete with a pair of suspiciously pert ears. And, as if that weren't enough excitement for one weekend, Fripp also throws in a frustrated example of his oft-used "bollocks!" exclamation as the song heads towards its climax.

Next year will see Fripp and Willcox take their theatrics to the stage as the Sunday Lunch Rock Party 2023 tour threatens to delight audiences up and down the UK.

Joined by Willcox's Posh Pop Band, the shows promise "the legendary artistic twists that both Robert and Toyah are renowned for."

The pair will perform songs from their own catalogue, alongside the covers that have made the Sunday Lunch videos such a success, including My Generation, "Heroes", Teenage Kicks, Rebel Yell, Slave To The Rhythm, Smoke On The Water, Are You Gonna Go My Way, Paranoid and more. Full dates below.

Toyah & Robert Fripp: Sunday Lunch Rock Party 2023 UK tour

Sep 30: Wimborne Tivoli

Oct 01: Cheltenham Town Hall

Oct 07: Harrogate Royal Hall

Oct 08: Whitley Bay Playhouse

Oct 09: Salford The Lowry – Lyric Theatre

Oct 14: Worthing Assembly Hall

Oct 16: Liverpool Philharmonic Hall

Oct 19: Bury St Edmunds The Apex

Oct 20: Basingstoke The Anvil

Oct 21: London Shepherds Bush Empire

Oct 25: Buxton Opera House

Oct 26: Shrewsbury Theatre Severn

Oct 28: Swansea Grand Theatre

Oct 29: Birmingham Town Hall

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).